A plea for caution after possible hit-and-run in west GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A local volunteer group is urging caution on West Michigan roads after one of their own was a victim of a hit-and-run while picking up trash.

Annette Vandenberg, Executive Director of the West Grand Neighborhood Organization, expressed her frustration with the alarming trend of dangerous encounters on the road. "People are just not paying attention," she noted.

The hit-and-run incident occurred Monday morning near their office on Leonard Street. Grand Rapids police have yet to confirm the circumstances but confirmed they are investigating the incident.



The West Grand Neighborhood Organization has been actively working to improve safety in their community, particularly at crosswalks, but recent events have made their mission feel more urgent. Vandenberg shared, "I'm frustrated because this is where our kids cross the street to go to school."

Monica Hall, the Commercial Corridor Manager, highlighted the severe risk to pedestrians. "We've had numerous incidents of people being hit, even in enhanced crosswalks around the city," she said. Both Vandenberg and Hall say they are working to collaborate with the city of Grand Rapids and Mobile GR to initiate a larger public safety campaign aimed at enhancing crosswalks and pedestrian safety.

In a related concern, Michigan State Police are investigating two separate collisions within a week where parked patrol cars were struck during traffic stops. The most recent incident took place over the weekend on I-94 in Berrien County. The driver involved is suspected of operating under the influence of drugs.

Vandenberg wants to drive home a crucial safety message: "It's like playing chicken with these cars." She urges drivers to stay aware and reduce distractions. "Just stay off your phones this summer and pay attention. You are driving a three to 4,000-pound missile."

According to the latest data from the Michigan State Police, pedestrian fatalities increased by 6% from 2022 to 2023, with a total of 2,114 pedestrian-involved crashes reported for the year. The trend of rising pedestrian incidents has been evident since 2021.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration offers several safety recommendations for both drivers and pedestrians.

For drivers, remember to:



Look out for pedestrians everywhere and minimize blind spots.

Use extra caution in hard-to-see conditions.

Yield to pedestrians in crosswalks by stopping well back to allow visibility for all drivers.

For pedestrians:



Obey signals and signs.

Walk on available sidewalks; if not, walk facing traffic and as far from it as possible.

If a crosswalk isn't available, find a well-lit area with a clear view of traffic and wait for a safe gap to cross.

