MSP patrol vehicle struck on I-94, at-fault driver arrested for suspected drug use

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — A state police trooper walked away unscathed after a driver slammed into the back of their cruiser.

According to a post by MSP Fifth District on X — the incident happened at 11:10 p.m. Saturday along I-94 westbound near mile marker 25 in Lincoln Township.

MSP says the crash occurred during a traffic stop while the trooper was standing outside their patrol vehicle.

We're told the driver, a 33-year-old Missouri man, was heading west on I-94 when he veered off the road and struck the rear of the patrol vehicle.

The man was arrested and lodged at the Berrien County Jail after a preliminary investigation revealed he was operating under the influence of drugs.

MSP says this is the second crash involving one of their patrol vehicles in the district in about a week.

Thankfully, there were no report of any injuries.

MSP is reminding everyone that driving under the influence of any intoxicating substance is illegal and deadly.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube