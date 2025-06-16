A major East Grand Rapids development is stirring debate—and uncertainty

EAST GRAND RAPIDS..MICH — A long-discussed development in East Grand Rapids is moving through approvals, but not without uncertainty. City leaders are split, and questions still swirl over the proposed project, leaving residents wondering what's happening.

The development, set to include a mix of retail and residential, would replace a current parking area behind the D&W. City Commissioner Chris Wesley said it is the "ideal spot" for the proposed project, and saying that there won't be much green space taken up at all. However, the plan also aims to partly address the issue of affordability in the city.

"The project has 140 units earmarked for attainable or affordable housing, which should be fantastic," Wesley said. This is crucial, as the lack of affordable housing has kept teachers, city officials, families, and many others from living in East Grand Rapids.

"Basically what it's saying is that it's only going to be renting at a certain specific rental amount for people who make up to a certain amount," Wesley explained.

But the attainable housing component is not set in stone, as it would still need to go through the Brownfield Development Authority where they would then develop their own bylaws and vet the potential TIF (Tax Incremental Financing) for the affordable housing component.

Commissioner Brad Hunter, on the other hand, believes the city needs to take a step back and consider the details more carefully before approving the concept plan.

"Does seem to a lot of residents like ready, aim, fire," Hunter said, emphasizing the need for independent analysis on issues like traffic impact.

"A traffic impact study should be done before a concept plan is approved," Hunter added, highlighting safety concerns.

Hunter also expressed skepticism about the proposed affordable housing, stating, "It's hard to believe that a few 100 condominium units is going to full scale change the landscape of affordability." He highly encourages residents to remain involved in the process by attending meetings and voicing their opinions. He mentions how residents have a need for clearer and ore digestible information from the city's website.

Brad also emphasizes how residents are concerned about the ratios in terms of green space that they have in the greater community.

Despite their differences, both commissioners agree that something needs to be done to address the lack of affordable housing and the declining number of people who work in East Grand Rapids living in the city.

"We would love for our teachers, to be able to live here in East and being part of our community," Hunter said.

The next public meeting on the proposed development is scheduled for July.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy

