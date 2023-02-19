A Healthier take on Paczkis

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Fat Tuesday is coming up this week which means it's time to eat some Paczkis. But lets face it, they aren't the healthiest treat. Registered dietitian Shanthi Appelo has a healthier mix on the tasty treat.

Paczki-inspired pancakes feature similar flavors as a regular paczki, but with fewer calories and saturated fat.

You may have the ingredients in your house already. A 3/4 cup of flour, a cup and a half of milk of any kind, two eggs, a teaspoon of vanilla and a quarter teaspoon of salt.

Combine all the ingredients and then cook it in a pan for about two minutes on each side.