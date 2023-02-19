Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

A Healthier take on Paczkis

Paczki Pancakes
<b>Shanthi Appelo, RD</b><br/><br/>
Paczki Pancakes
Posted at 9:35 AM, Feb 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-19 09:35:25-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Fat Tuesday is coming up this week which means it's time to eat some Paczkis. But lets face it, they aren't the healthiest treat. Registered dietitian Shanthi Appelo has a healthier mix on the tasty treat.

Paczki-inspired pancakes feature similar flavors as a regular paczki, but with fewer calories and saturated fat.

You may have the ingredients in your house already. A 3/4 cup of flour, a cup and a half of milk of any kind, two eggs, a teaspoon of vanilla and a quarter teaspoon of salt.

Combine all the ingredients and then cook it in a pan for about two minutes on each side.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Noah Right Rail Promo 960x720.png

Weather