A 100-year-old Delton business was destroyed in a Fire

DELTON, MICH. — Monday morning, a massive fire in Delton left a long-time business destroyed and smoke from the fire forced nearby schools to send students home for the day.

“It was kind of a shock, kind of a shock to me.” Said Smith and Doster employee, Jack Howard.

He can’t believe the place he worked at for 20 years is gone.

“I got a call from a buddy of mine earlier. He said, it all caught on fire. Are you kidding me? “ Said Howard.

Fox 17

Witnesses say the fire started around 7:30 Monday inside the 100-year-old Smith and Doster car sales and service. Viewer pictures show how big the fire was.

“I was just sitting in my car, and I happened to look up and I saw a bunch of black smoke.” Said Delton Kellogg Schools Superintendent Jeremy Wright.

He says students were just arriving for school when he saw that the nearby business was on fire.

Wright said, “Then we started hearing, like explosions. And there were things going on. And people came up to me and said, the buildings on fire what are we going to do?”

Mike Powers

Superintendent Wright says he immediately moved the elementary school students to the gym of the nearby middle school and then canceled school for the entire district because of potential danger.

Daren Bower

“it's probably best just to call it, because they didn't know what was in the air, what's in the building, what's going on, and as that was going on, you could hear explosions pretty regularly. So, we just made the call to be safe and let everybody go home.” Said Wright.

Fire officials have not released the cause of the fire but the main building and the cars inside are destroyed.

Howard said, “It’s just a shame that it is gone.”

Daren Bower

Delton Kellogg Schools say they are airing out the elementary building and plan to have all the schools open tomorrow morning.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube