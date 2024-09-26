9th annual Diaper Drive ready to help West Michigan families

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — You can never seem to have enough diapers if you have a young kid! And that struggle is amplified if you are a low-income family.

That is why West Michigan-based Gold Coast Doulas is holding their 9th annual Diaper Drive the month of September to the Great Start Parent Coalition of Kent County, and Nestlings Diaper Bank of West Michigan.

In 2023 the diaper drive collected 13,372 disposable diapers and 67 packs of wipes.

If you would like to participate, donations of opened and unopened boxes and packages of new disposable diapers, used cloth diapers, and cloth supplies and wipes can be dropped off at the following locations:

In Zeeland:

Howard Miller Library 14 S. Church Street

Lake Michigan Credit Union 8630 E. Main St



Brann’s 12234 James Street

EcoBuns Baby + Co. 11975 E. Lakewood Blvd Suite 6

The Insurance Group 593 Heritage Court R. Lucas Scott. Co. 650 Riley St.

Harbor Health & Massage 444 Washington Ave

Lake Michigan Credit Union 677 E 8th St. and 3494 West Shore Dr



Rise Wellness Chiropractic PLC 1005 Lake Dr SE

Hopscotch Children’s Store : 909 Cherry St SE

Mind Body Baby Collective , 2422 Burton St SE

Advent Physical Therapy:

Cherry St: 245 Cherry St. SE, Suite 102

Byron Center: 2373 64th St SW Suite 2100

East Beltline: 1471 East Beltline NE Suite 104

East Paris: 4085 Burton St Suite 100

Hudsonville: 3686 32nd St Suite 400

East Kentwood: 6101 Kalamazoo Ave SE Suite B

Jenison: 1915 Georgetown Center Dr. Suite 102

Standale: 1175 Wilson Ave NW Suite B

Zeeland: 9479 Riley St Suite 210

Rivertown/Grandville: 3380 44th St SW

Alpine: 933 3 Mile NW #204

Caledonia: 10047 Crossroads Ct Suite 150



985 Parchment Dr SE Grand Rapids, MI 49546

3351 Claystone St SE Suite G 32

113 Lake Michigan Drive NW, Standale



Donations are accepted at classes.



1430 Robinson Rd SE Suite 204 Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Donations accepted at classes or left outside the door of our office.



