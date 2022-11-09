911 service restored to Berrien County community after monthlong outage

PIPESTONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — 911 service has been restored to customers in the Eau Claire area of Pipestone Township after a monthlong outage.

The Berrien County Public Safety Communication Center (BCPSCC) says some residents with phone numbers starting with 269-461 temporarily lost 911 service, citing information from the telephone company that manages the area.

No other phone numbers were impacted.

The 911 outage began in early October and was finally restored on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 9, according to the BCPSCC.

We’re told customers were still able to reach out to emergency services by calling the communication center while the outage was in effect.

