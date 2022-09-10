9/11 Memorial Stair Climb to honor Firefighters killed at Ground Zero

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Sunday marks 21 years since the 9/11 attacks. 2,977 people died in the attacks including 343 New York City firefighters who died while trying to rescue those trapped inside the World Trade Center.

In honor of the firefighters who died, The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation is hosting its annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Saturday at LMCU Ballpark.

As part of the climb, First Responders and members of the public come together to climb 110 flights of stairs or 2,220 steps. The climb symbolizes the route 343 firefighters took at the World Trade Center to try ad rescue those who were trapped inside the towers.

Grand Rapids is not the only place hosting a Memorial Stair Climb this weekend. Other cities big and small like Charlotte, North Carolina, El Paso, Texas and Fayetteville, North Carolina are also hosting stair climbs today.

The stair climb in Grand Rapids starts at 9:15 Saturday morning and lasts until noon. Registration opens at 8 a.m.