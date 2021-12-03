Watch
85-year-old man injured in Newberg Township crash

Cass County Sheriff's Office
Newberg Township crash
Posted at 3:41 PM, Dec 03, 2021
NEWBERG TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An 85-year-old man has been hospitalized with injuries sustained in a Cass County crash involving three vehicles Friday afternoon.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened west of Corey Lake Road on M-60 in Newberg Township.

We’re told a 75-year-old Vandalia man in a Chervolet pickup truck did not yield the right of way and turned into the path of an 85-year-old Jones man’s Chevrolet Beretta.

Deputies say the impact caused the Jones man’s vehicle to spin out of control, which then struck a third vehicle, a Ford Explorer. The Beretta then left the road and collided into a handful of trees, authorities explain.

Emergency responders had to remove the 85-year-old from the vehicle before he was taken to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment, according to the sheriff’s office. The extent of the man’s injuries were not disclosed.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, and all seat belts were worn, deputies say.

