84-year-old woman dies after Barry Co. crash

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — Barry County Sheriff's Office is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left an 84-year-old woman from Middleville dead.

According to officials, the accident happened on Dowling Road, west of S M37 Highway in Baltimore Township. A vehicle pulling a trailer was slowing down to turn right into a driveway. The vehicle behind the trailer, a black Buick car, was simultaneously turning left into a gravel pit driveway. A Ford Maverick at the end of the line attempted to pass the slower-moving vehicles and collided with the Buick before going into a ditch.

The sheriff's office says the 60-year-old female driving the Buick from Middleville was transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, while the 84-year-old passenger died at the hospital.

The driver of the Ford, a 19-year-old woman from Delton, and her passenger were not injured.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube