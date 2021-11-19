84-year-old man dies after Holland crash near US-31

HOLLAND, Mich. — Authorities responded to a fatal crash involving one vehicle near a Holland intersection Friday morning.

The city of Holland says the crash happened in the vicinity of US-31 and Lincoln Avenue.

We’re told a southbound 2019 Dodge Caravan drove off the road after passing through the intersection. The vehicle reportedly barreled through a fence before colliding into one of the buildings at Holland Self Storage.

City officials say the driver, identified as 84-year-old Holland resident Glenn Schrotenboer, was unresponsive when first responders arrived, adding he was then taken to Holland Hospital where he later died.

It is suspected that Schrotenboer experienced a “medical event” while on the road. Alcohol and speed are not believed to be factors in the crash.

