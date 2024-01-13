76th St. Truck Stop and Diner provides winter weather respite for drivers

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Right off of US-131 in Byron Township, the 76th St. Truck Stop and Diner collected drivers blown in by the afternoon snowstorm, which continued into the night.

“You just got to slow down and take it a little easier,” said Jim Meyer, who works for Pine Ridge Transport in Jenison. “I don’t go beyond what I think I can handle.”

For the past forty-plus years, Meyer has bore the brunt of Michigan winters from behind the wheel, learning to weather the type of snow that fell Friday.

“I don’t go beyond what I think I can handle,” Meyer said.

For Sam Nielsen, a tow truck driver for HD Recovery and Towing, the slippery conditions led to a close call.

“Don’t pull in front of us,” said Nielsen, describing how a car cut him off at a red light, “Not really caring that I’m behind them in a 18,000 pound truck.”

“If we slide, we will keep sliding and you will be the first thing that we hit,” Nielsen said.

As for advice, Nielsen’s is stuck to the back of his cab: “Move over, slow down. It’s the law.”

