68-year-old Indiana woman dies in multi-vehicle Berrien County crash

BAINBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 68-year-old Indiana woman is dead following a multi-vehicle crash in Berrien County Tuesday afternoon, according to Michigan State Police.

We’re told the crash happened on M-140 and North Branch Road in Bainbridge Township.

MSP says a northbound 2016 Chevrolet Cruz stopped on M-140 and waited for traffic to clear before turning when a northbound 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee rear-ended the other vehicle. The impact pushed the Chevy into M-140’s southbound lane and into the path of a 2020 Nissan Sentra, according to authorities.

The Chevy reportedly caught fire after the crash but its two occupants managed to vacate the vehicle.

The 43-year-old Nissan driver from Indiana was hospitalized with critical injuries while her 68-year-old mother died at the scene, MSP explains.

The 25-year-old Chevy driver from Niles suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and the 38-year-old Jeep driver from Paw Paw was hospitalized in unknown condition, according to state troopers.

The crash remains under investigation.

MSP says drugs and/or alcohol may have been involved but further investigation is required to be certain.

