616 UNIVERSE: Local restaurant owner expands with a new spot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 616 universe is expanding. A Grand Rapids restaurant owner is expanding more than the items on the menu.

616 Batter Mix is now open. The business held a soft opening -- with people coming in non-stop. The owner says seeing this amount of support is why he decided to add a new location.

"This neighborhood has been Great. 616 Kabob stop was just down the road. Another reason why we decided to open this, our wings got super popular," 616 Batter Mix owner Thaer Al-Abboudi said.

"There's quite a bit of difference. Our menu is a little bit smaller here. We're focusing on basically two, three things," Al-Abboudi said.

They're focusing on chicken and fish.

"Originally we were gonna go with a wet batter, a little bit more work. I noticed not everybody does like a wet batter. So we did decide to go with a dry batter, which, so far has been great," Al-Abboudi explained.

This new spot replaces a former restaurant with a similar style of options.

"It was Sanitary Fish. A lot of people knew, I think it was here for like, 50 years. It needed some work. We did the work to make it a lot nicer," Al-Abboudi said.

The 616 Batter and Mix is just down the road from 616 Kabob Stop. The two spots opened less than two years apart.

"It's growing. It's a good community. Everybody, kind of knows everybody as well. So it's pretty nice,"Al-Abboudi said.

Al-Abboudi recently closed down 616 Kabob Stop Express in Allendale.

"It was a great location for us, a good place that we started off with," he added.

They plan to have a grand opening next week on Tuesday for 616 Batter and Mix. They're also looking to sell subs here too.

