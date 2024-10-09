6 arrests made after stolen property, meth found in LaGrange Township

LAGRANGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Six people were arrested Tuesday after investigators located stolen property and a large amount of meth during a Cass County drug bust.
Investigators made the discovery in the 24000 block of Peavine Street in LaGrange Township, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).
We’re told six people were taken into custody:
- 37-year-old man for meth possession with distribution intent
- 35-year-old woman for meth possession
- 29-year-old woman for meth possession
- 21-year-old man for outstanding warrants
- 39-year-old man for outstanding warrants
- 37-year-old woman for outstanding warrants
CCSO says charges are pending for other suspects regarding the stolen property.
Deputies credit the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance.
Those with knowledge related to the investigation are encouraged to connect with CCSO at 1-800-462-9328 or their anonymous tip line.
