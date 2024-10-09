6 arrests made after stolen property, meth found in LaGrange Township

LAGRANGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Six people were arrested Tuesday after investigators located stolen property and a large amount of meth during a Cass County drug bust.

Investigators made the discovery in the 24000 block of Peavine Street in LaGrange Township, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

We’re told six people were taken into custody:



37-year-old man for meth possession with distribution intent

for meth possession with distribution intent 35-year-old woman for meth possession

for meth possession 29-year-old woman for meth possession

for meth possession 21-year-old man for outstanding warrants

for outstanding warrants 39-year-old man for outstanding warrants

for outstanding warrants 37-year-old woman for outstanding warrants

CCSO says charges are pending for other suspects regarding the stolen property.

Deputies credit the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance.

Those with knowledge related to the investigation are encouraged to connect with CCSO at 1-800-462-9328 or their anonymous tip line.

