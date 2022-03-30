58-year-old Cassopolis woman hospitalized after crashing into Cass County pond

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 58-year-old woman from Cassopolis has been hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash in Wayne Township Wednesday afternoon.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the woman was driving west on Dutch Settlement Street near M-62 when she swerved to avoid hitting an eastbound vehicle when she lost control and left the road.

Deputies say the car then flipped into Mill Pond near Dowagiac.

The driver has since been taken to Borgess Lee Memorial hospital, authorities say.

We’re told she was wearing a seat belt and that drugs and alcohol are not suspected factors in the incident.

