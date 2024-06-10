$500K Grant: Muskegon Heights downtown set to get major revitalization

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Within the next few years, the downtown strip in Muskegon Heights is set to undergo a dramatic transformation. City officials announced a major federal planning grant Monday morning, which they hope will mark the beginning of a total revitalization of the area.

Michigan Rep. Hillary Scholten announced Monday that a federal grant of $500,000 had been secured for planning purposes.

The money will allow city officials to begin paying for necessary studies and other planning efforts ahead of any physical transformations.

“It is to get the groundwork needed that we that we need to study the future development here,” Rep. Scholten explained.

Following these planning funds, Scholten is also pushing for another round of federal funding around $5 million to begin the process of transforming the street and some storefronts.

"There truly are endless opportunities for growth and development, and this is just the beginning,” she said.

The initial changes will be to a section of Broadway Avenue and Peck Street.

Scripps

Broadway and a portion of Peck will see road lanes narrowed to calm traffic, bike lanes added, and additional crosswalks installed to encourage people to move around the area.

Muskegon Heights Mayor Bonnie McGlothin expressed her excitement about the $500,000 grant, stating, "Muskegon Heights needs everything that we can get.”

“We are very happy as citizens of the city of Muskegon Heights for this opportunity, to get us headed in the right direction."

They are also aiming to make Rowan Park, the site of Monday's announcement, a true community hub, with plans for a splash pad, public restrooms, and walkways.

After finishing refurbishments to the downtown area, Mayor McGlothin hopes to focus on revitalizing the distance that connects the Heights with the city of Muskegon.

“There are very few small towns in West Michigan that have the great infrastructure that this Broadway streetscape has… old historic buildings that are just waiting to be rehabbed,” Rep. Scholten said.

"We envision a thriving and flourishing Main Street here that will continue to attract tourists.”

It remains to be seen exactly how long the full downtown revitalization will take.

"I think that we are looking at a multi-year, multi-phase investment but, the the money is already on its way to get the planning underway,” Rep. Scholten explained.

"I can't wait to meet you all here next year and see what we've accomplished."

