5 people in hospital after shooting at Ottawa County park

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says 5 people are in the hospital after a shooting at the Bass River Recreation Area near Robinson Township. Authorities were called to the scene around 2:30 A.M. Sunday morning.

Authorities believe the shooting happened after an argument broke out at a gathering, and a single shooter fired at a group of people.

Victims fled the area, with some stopping at a roadway nearby. Deputies rendered aid for a juvenile victim, who was then taken to the hospital by a LIFE ambulance.

A vehicle carrying three victims stopped roadside and flagged down deputies, and they were eventually transported to a nearby hospital.

A different hospital reportedly had a fifth victim come in, saying they had been shot at the Bass River Recreation Area.

OCSO says a suspect and 3 other subjects were taken into custody.

4 victims are in stable condition, and a 5th is in critical condition with non-life threatening injuries. There are no outstanding suspects, and authorities say there is no concern for public safety.

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