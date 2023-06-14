5 GVSU Lakers to compete for Miss Michigan 2023 crown

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A young woman will soon be crowned Miss Michigan 2023, and Grand Valley State University is well represented in the competition with five current or former students vying for the title.

The Lakers competing this week in Muskegon include:



Breckyn Bussey, Miss Southwest Michigan

Sarah Dudinetz, Miss Cardinal Spirit, class of 2020

Lauren Mroczek, Miss Shoreline, class of 2021

Payton Perry-Radcliffe, Miss Monroe County, class of 2023

Arianna Smith, Miss Ludington Area

“It’s so exciting. I am a proud Grand Valley graduate and now I work for Grand Valley State University and that university has given me so much, so to be able to represent the university and to do it with four other Lakers is so exciting and such an honor,” Dudinetz told FOX 17 Wednesday.

They will compete with 18 other women for the Miss Michigan 2023 crown.

The competition is divided into five categories: private interview, talent, health and fitness in partnership with the American Heart Association, evening gown and onstage conversation.

“Grand Valley helped me come up with my platform, or now the community service initiative ‘Community Through Diversity,’ through the Office of Multicultural Affairs at Grand Valley. I worked there for two years, and their Black Excellence program and their staff really inspired me to learn about what it really means to be a student of color, especially at a predominantly white institution,” Perry-Radcliffe explained. “Them believing in me and encouraging me to explore what diversity is is one of the reasons why I’m here today.”

Contestants must be able to think on their feet and showcase themselves as the best possible choice to represent the state of Michigan.

“To me, Miss Michigan is a community servant. She is representing our community. She will be going to Miss America to represent our Great Lakes state, so getting someone who is willing to be flexible, prioritize Miss Michigan, and get out in the community and make those connections, build those sponsorships, build those partnerships…is somebody we need as Miss Michigan,” Mroczek said.

The winner of the scholarship program will get the opportunity to compete for the Miss America crown.

The final competition starts Thursday, June 15 and runs through Saturday, June 17. It’s at the Frauenthal Center in Muskegon.

Click here for more information and here to buy tickets.

