4-year-old, pregnant woman involved in Cass County rollover

VOLINIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person was hospitalized following a single-vehicle rollover crash in Cass County Saturday afternoon.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened on Marcellus Highway in Volinia Township before 4:30 p.m.

We’re told a 25-year-old Marcellus man was traveling east on the highway when he tried to pass another vehicle and lost control. The car left the road, rolled over and hit a power pile, deputies say.

One of the passengers, a pregnant 23-year-old Marcellus woman, was transported to Bronson Hospital to be evaluated, authorities explain.

Their 4-year-old daughter was reportedly unharmed in the crash.

Deputies say drugs and alcohol are not suspected factors in the crash and that all seat belts and child restraints were worn.

The crash is currently under investigation.

