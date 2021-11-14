Watch
4 hospitalized after crashing into tree

Posted at 2:16 AM, Nov 14, 2021
OTISCO TWP. MICH. — Four people are in the hospital after a driver lost control of his car and hit a tree head on.

It happened near North Whites Bridge Road & 5 Mile Road in Otisco Township just before 9:10 Saturday night.

Police say the driver swerved to avoid a downed branch on a trail when he lost control of his car and hit a tree head on. There were three passengers in the car.

All four individuals are hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

The accident remains under investigation but speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

