4 Corewell Health nursing homes rank among Newsweek top 20

GRAND RAPIDS/SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — Four of Corewell Health’s locations ranked among Newsweek’s top 20 nursing homes for 2024!

Spectrum Health Rehab and Nursing Center (Kalamazoo Avenue in Grand Rapids) was ranked No. 2 in the nation, according to the healthcare system.

We’re told Beaumont Health & Rehabilitation Center (Farmington Hills) was listed at No. 5, Spectrum Health Rehab and Nursing Center (Fuller Avenue in Grand Rapids) ranked No. 9, and Beaumont Rehabilitation & Continuing Care (Dearborn) came in at No. 14.

“It’s truly an honor to see the great work of our team members recognized by Newsweek,” says Clinical Shared Services Senior Vice President Chad Tuttle. “The recognition is a testament to the collaboration, compassion and curiosity they demonstrate daily in improving the lives of those we are so privileged to care for.”

Corewell Health says Newsweek examined nursing homes in 25 states and ranked them on their overall performance, COVID-19 management, recommendations, residential satisfaction, and assessment by the Joint Commission and Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities.

