4 children hospitalized after truck crashes into school bus

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Four children were hospitalized after a pick up truck crashed into the school bus they were riding in, according to police.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. on Comstock Street near 154th Avenue in Grand Haven Charter Township.

According to investigators, a pickup truck driven by a 49-year-old Grand Haven man was heading east bound and was behind a Grand Haven Area Public Schools bus.

As the school bus was slowing for traffic, it was hit by the truck.

About 60 students were on the bus at the time, and 4 kids were transported to a nearby hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck was ultimately ticketed for Failure to Stop in Assured Clear Distance.

