3-year-old injured in shooting in Berrien County

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Berrien County Deputies are investigating after a 3-year-old was shot in the arm early Saturday morning.

The incident happened just after 4:30 a.m. Saturday on the 800 Block of Monroe in Benton Harbor. Officers responded to a shooting, and upon arrival, found the 3-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the arm. Deputies provided medical care until the child was transported to a local hospital. Her condition is currently unknown.

Investigators found a large amount of bullet holes in the house. The 3-year-old had been lying in bed when she was struck by a bullet.

Anyone with information should call Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety at 269-927-8436 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-STOP.