3 West Michigan beaches closed this weekend due to contaminants

(WXMI) — Three West Michigan beaches are closed this weekend.

Those closures apply to Dumont Lake at Dumont Lake County Park, Lake Michigan at Pier Cove Beach, and Thornapple Lake at Charlton Park, according to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy’s (EGLE) beach tracker.

Officials say Dumont and Thornapple lakes are closed for contamination of unknown origin. Lake Michigan at Pier Cove Beach was contaminated earlier this week due to stormwater runoff.

It’s the first time this section of Dumont Lake was closed since 2008.

Keep an eye on EGLE’s website for updates on these and other beach closures in Michigan.

