3 shot in Benton Township

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three people were hospitalized after a shooting near the Berrien Homes Apartments this morning.

Benton Charter Township Police tells us calls came in around 2 a.m., saying two groups were shooting at each other on Crystal Ct near Crystal Ave.

A 25 year-old woman, a 20 year-old man, and a 17 year-old from Benton Harbor were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told police one group involved left in a small gray SUV, but could not give them an idea of which direction they went.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them anonymously at (269) 925-1135, or (574) 288-STOP.