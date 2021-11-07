Watch
3 people hospitalized after head-on crash in Kalamazoo

file photo
Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety
Posted at 10:18 PM, Nov 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-06 22:18:24-04

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Three people were hospitalized Saturday night after a head-on crash involving two cars in Kalamazoo.

The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of South Burdick Street and Millview Avenue.

Care was provided on scene to the three people involved, two of which were trapped in their respective vehicles.

After getting the victims out of their vehicles, they were transported to a local hospital.

According to police, two of the people involved in the accident are considered to be in critical condition, while one person is now in stable condition.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating this crash, as S Burdick Street was shut down for about three hours due to the crash.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Kalamazoo Public Safety at (269) 337-8994, or Silent Observer at (269)343-2100.

