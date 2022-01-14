3 in custody following pair of Berrien County drug busts

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — Three men are in custody after illegal drugs were seized in Berrien County on Wednesday.

Michigan State Police’s Southwest Enforcement Team (SWET) says they executed a search warrant on North US-31 Highway in Niles Township when crystal meth and a substance believed to be heroin was recovered, along with distribution evidence. We’re told a 51-year-old Indiana man on parole was taken into custody.

SWET adds a second warrant was executed in the area of Clardelle Avenue and Colfax Avenue in Benton Township that same day, where 30 grams of crack, two rifles (one of which was stolen in 2018, authorities say) and a sidearm were seized.

A 57-year-old man was taken into custody for possessing illegal drugs with delivery intent and for weapons violations, troopers tell us. MSP says a 58-year-old Benton Township man at the home was also arrested for violating parole.

