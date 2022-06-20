3 GRCC students accepted into prestigious postgraduate program at John Hopkins

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Three Grand Rapids Community College Radiologic Technology students have been accepted into a prestigious postgraduate program at John Hopkins Hospital Schools of Medical Imaging. They are class of 2022 students Kyle Cottrell, Alen Dzafic, and Emma Seeber.

Less than 10% of the students who apply annually are accepted into the program. “It seemed pretty overwhelming,” said Cottrell. “We all applied last minute.” The process included a 45-minute interview with multiple people from John Hopkins.

The program is described as preparing students for advanced certification in computed tomography. It includes courses in cross sectional anatomy, CT procedures, and protocols with associated clinical experiences in oncology, pediatric, critical care, and trauma.

Cottrell graduated from Catholic Central in 2016. Dzafic graduated from Forest Hills Northern in 2014. Seeber graudated from Forest Hills Central in 2017.

“All of us in the program were thrilled with the students’ acceptance,” said Heather Klare, assistant professor and clinical coordinator in the Radiologic Technology program. “The honor of being accepted into this program speaks volumes about these students, their knowledge, their abilities as future radiographers, and their willingness to take a chance to apply for an opportunity that does not occur very often.”

“At the end, the payoff is real,” said Dzafic. “You work hard and you graduate and then you have a job, a career, in front of you. It’s a good feeling.”

The three students will begin the program at John Hopkins Hospital Schools of Medical Imaging on July 25.

