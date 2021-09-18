3 elderly people hospitalized after collision at Cass County intersection

HOWARD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three people are hospitalized following a crash in Cass County Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened on Yankee Street and M-60 in Howard Township, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told a 72-year-old woman from Niles executed a turn onto Yankee Street when she struck an approaching vehicle.

The driver from Niles, her 82-year-old passenger, and the driver in the other vehicle — a 63-year-old Lawrence resident — were all taken to the hospital for treatment, deputies say. The extent of their injuries are not yet known.

The sheriff’s office says drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash, adding the individuals involved had seatbelts on.

The crash is currently under investigation.

