Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

3 elderly people hospitalized after collision at Cass County intersection

items.[0].image.alt
Cass County Sheriff's Office
60 yankee.jpg
Posted at 7:06 PM, Sep 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-18 19:06:30-04

HOWARD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three people are hospitalized following a crash in Cass County Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened on Yankee Street and M-60 in Howard Township, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told a 72-year-old woman from Niles executed a turn onto Yankee Street when she struck an approaching vehicle.

The driver from Niles, her 82-year-old passenger, and the driver in the other vehicle — a 63-year-old Lawrence resident — were all taken to the hospital for treatment, deputies say. The extent of their injuries are not yet known.

The sheriff’s office says drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash, adding the individuals involved had seatbelts on.

The crash is currently under investigation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning News local promo side box

Morning News