2nd person charged in connection to fatal Eau Claire shooting

EAU CLAIRE, Mich. — A second person has been charged for the shooting death of a man in Eau Claire earlier this month.

The shooting happened at Main and Elm streets on Nov. 2, according to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

We’re told 36-year-old Chad Nathen Medlin from Benton Harbor was killed. A second victim was shot but was expected to recover at last check.

Deputies say the first suspect, 47-year-old Rigoberto Gomez from Eau Claire, was arraigned days later for open murder, and several assault charges.

Local News Man charged with murder, assault for weekend double shooting in Eau Claire FOX 17 News

In an update released Thursday, BCSO tells FOX 17 43-year-old Elizabeth Harper from Stevensville was arraigned on accessory after the fact and evidence tampering. She is currently held at the county jail on a $25,000 cash surety bond.

