Man charged with murder, assault for weekend double shooting in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Mich. — One man is dead, another is hurt and a suspect is in custody after a shooting in Eau Claire over the weekend.

The shooting happened Saturday at Main and Elm streets before 1 a.m., according to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

We’re told deputies arrived to find two men suffering from gunshot wounds. First responders treated the victims before they were taken to the hospital, where one of them later died. He has since been identified as 36-year-old Chad Nathen Medlin of Benton Harbor.

The other victim is expected to be okay.

BCSO says witnesses helped investigators identify a suspect, who was later arrested and taken to the Berrien County Jail.

Deputies tell FOX 17 the suspect, 47-year-old Rigoberto Gomez of Eau Claire, was arraigned Monday for open murder, assault with intent to deal great bodily harm, assault with a dangerous weapon, and three firearms-related charges. He was placed on a $1 million bond.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube