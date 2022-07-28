28th Street Metro Cruise will be held August 26-27

The 28th Street Metro Cruise will be returning for 2022. The event will be held August 26-27.

The 2022 28th Street Metro Cruise will be held at Rogers Plaza and at the Woodland Mall. The Woodland Mall location will feature seven food vendors, Metro Cruise merchandise, multiple sponsor vendors, a Collector Car Row lineup, airbrush artists, a vehicle extraction demonstration, and an antique fire truck display. There will also be a band stage with performances from local bands. This year, the hours at the Woodland Mall location have been expanded to match the hours at Rogers Plaza. “We’re excited to expand the hours and programming for the Woodland area during this year’s Metro Cruise,” said Wyoming-Kentwood Chamber of Commerce President Keith Morgan. “Airbrush artists, a vehicle extraction demonstration, and an antique fire truck display will be located here which will engage the audience of all ages.”

Both Rogers Plaza and the Woodland Mall will host several activities for kids. These include a climbing wall, rock painting, coloring sheets, car and birdhouse building kits, and face painting.

“The Rogers Plaza Main Event Site will remain the largest site of Metro Cruise, with all elements returning for this year’s event, including a free shuttle service courtesy of The Rapid partnership,” said Morgan. “The famous Collector Car Row, the lineup of 200-plus show cars along 28th Street, and live music will be featured each day.”

A schedule of the events at each location can be found below:

Rogers Plaza

Friday, August 26:



1 p.m.: Early bird merchandise opens

2 p.m.: Event opens with food vendors, kids’ activities, and entertainment

2 p.m.: The Rapid shuttle service begins between Rogers Plaza, Wyoming High School, and Wyoming KDL Library

5:30 p.m.: Wyoming High School marching band, west end near Metro-Main Stage

6:30 p.m.: Onager band on Metro-Main Stage

9 p.m.: Event closes

Saturday, August 27:



11 a.m.: Event opens with food vendors, kids’ activities, and entertainment

11 a.m.: Opening ceremonies and community awards at the Metro-Main Stage

11 a.m.: DYNO testing begins near Metro Way Food Court

12 p.m.: Hark Up! band on Metro-Main Stage

3 p.m.: Miss Metro Cruise Finale on Metro-Main Stage

4 p.m.: Official cruise time

4 p.m.: Cabildo on Metro-Main Stage

7 p.m.: Bootstrap Boys on Metro-Main Stage

9 p.m.: Event closes

Woodland Mall

Friday, August 26



2 p.m.: Event opens with food vendors, kids’ activities, and entertainment

2 p.m.: West Michigan’s largest antique fire truck display

3:30 p.m.: Whiskey Bound on Metro-Main Stage

6:30 p.m.: Stolen Horses on Metro-Main Stage

9 p.m.: Event closes

Saturday, August 27



11 a.m.: Event opens with food vendors, kids’ activities, and entertainment

12 p.m.: Asamu Johnson & Associates of Blues on Metro-Main Stage

1 p.m.: Vehicle Extraction demonstration courtesy of Kentwood Fire Department

4 p.m.: Official cruise time

4 p.m.: Devil Elvis Show on Metro-Main Stage

7 p.m.: Project 90 on Metro-Main Stage

9 p.m.: Event closes

More information on the 28th Street Metro Cruise can be found on the event’s website.

