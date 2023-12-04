23rd annual Shop with a Sheriff brings Christmas joy to Kent County kids, families

KENT COUNTY — Christmas came early for kids in Kent County. Instead of waiting for Santa, they were able to tell the sheriff's office exactly what they wanted for Christmas and get just that!

8-year-old Jionni did a little shopping ahead of the holiday with Deputy Kresten Green from the Kent County Sheriff’s Office right by his side.

“It's a hoverboard with wireless speakers and self balancing, one of my favorites,” said Jionni.

It’s one of many gifts he grabbed Sunday. As for 9-year-old Yohan, he had his eyes set on other things. Picking up pokemon, lego sets, clothes and more with the help of Deputy Pat Stewart. Yohan was able to make his own list, check it twice, and get exactly what he wanted for Christmas.

“They always get so excited and it's just so amazing to watch them,” said Deputy Stewart.

The pair of shoppers were part of the 23rd Annual Shop with a Sheriff event put on by the Kent County Sheriff's Office.

“They greet the children as they come in and you can see that maybe they're a little sheepish, a little shy, but by the time that the day is over, you can't stop them from talking,” said Undersheriff Chuck DeWitt.

More than 130 elementary students and families received a little encouragement this holiday season and some one-on-one time with deputies. Undersheriff DeWitt says, its a way to give back, build stronger communities and give kids a chance to see them in a different setting.

Over the more than 20 years of hosting this experience, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office has been able to help more than a thousand kids and families. Something that wouldn’t be possible without the support of the community.

“Walking around the store shopping, sitting down and taking that picture with santa, and then getting that big hug at the end from the child that you shopped with, you just can't beat it,” said Undersheriff DeWitt.

Shop with a Sheriff is 100% based on donations.

