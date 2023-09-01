Watch Now
21-year-old killed, car torn apart in crash

Posted at 8:55 AM, Sep 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-01 08:55:39-04

ARLINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man was killed in a crash that ripped apart their vehicle Thursday morning.

The investigation shows the 21-year-old was alone, heading west on M-43 when they left the road near 52nd St, hitting several trees and causing it to catch fire just before 2:30 a.m.

He was ejected at some point during the crash, dying from his injuries according to Van Buren County Deputies.

What led up to the crash is still being investigated, but speed is believed to be a factor.

M-43 was shut down for 3 hours because of the crash.

