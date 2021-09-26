21-year-old in stable condition after shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich — A 21-year-old is hospitalized in stable condition after being shot while in a car in Kalamazoo.

The shooting happened around 11:35 Saturday night on the 700 block of Egleston Street.

When officers arrived on the scene they located the person in the car who had been shot. The victim had a non-life threatening injury.

Two others were in the car but were unharmed.

Police don't have any information on a suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety or Silent Observer.