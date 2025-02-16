2025 World Ice Fishing Championship in Lakeview draws crowds from around the country.

The 2025 World Ice Fishing Championship concluded Sunday, bringing a wave of excitement to the small town of Lakeview, which has a population of just over 1,000, saw hundreds make the trek out for the global event.

The competition, held at Lake Tamarack, attracted fans and competitors from around the globe.

"It’s actually really neat, like, that’s really cool that a small town can actually bring in that many people too to compete for something,” said Chelsi Grove, who came from Fowlerville to enjoy the event.

WXMI The competition included teams from 10 different countries, fishing it out to be 2025 Ice Fishing Champions.

Ten countries competed for the title of World champion, and Team USA coach Myron Gilbert expressed his pride in hosting the championship for the first time in Michigan. “It was always my dream to bring it to Michigan, and the dreams have come true,” he said. Gilbert praised the Lakeview community for its support, stating, “The whole community is pitched in just wonderfully. I can’t say enough about all that. You know, USA are something to be really proud of.”

Despite the chilly temperatures, fans were undeterred. “We just don’t have it every year. You know what I mean, we haven’t had ice in three years. So, this is huge,” said a Team USA supporter.

Fans from Lithuania echoed the enthusiasm: “It’s fishing. Doesn’t matter what time of the year, and it’s nice. It’s winter. Is really nice.” They joined the crowd with one goal in mind: “It’s gold, gold, and gold.”

WXMI Fans traveled from all across the country and the globe, with fans of Lithuania coming to support their team.

For many attending, the event was as much about fun as it was about competition. The Grove family shared their excitement, with one member noting, “It’s cool because we’re on the ice,” said Landon.

Fishing makes a tight knit group with a sense of camaraderie emerging among competitors that transcended national boundaries. Gilbert noted, “What impressed me is all the countries cry at their national anthem. They’re just as patriotic as we are.” He emphasized the bond fishing creates: “We’re all fishermen, you know, bonding together. We fight fiercely out there, but once we get after that, we are hugging friends.”

WXMI Team USA is looking to take the gold for the 2025 World Ice Fishing Championship.

The competition wrapped up at 1 p.m., with an award gala and dinner scheduled for 7 p.m, with the results being revealed on Monday.

