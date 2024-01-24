2024 LaughFest lineup announced

The lineup for this year's LaugFest has been released by Gilda's Club Grand Rapids.

Coming up March 6-10 you can expect to see Tammy Pescatelli, Josh Johnson, Piff the Magic Dragon, and Demetri Marin who you may have seen in his Comedy Central special, Important Things with Demetri Martin.

“We have a great lineup for this year’s LaughFest and Red Door Gala that will bring doses of laughter to West Michigan,” said Wendy Wigger, President of Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids. “With a variety of seriously fun events for all ages, this annual festival gives the community an opportunity to laugh and have fun, while raising awareness and funds for our free support programs.”

The weekend includes events like LaughFest: Night at the Museum, LaughFest Trivia Night of Start, KaraJOKEe, Pop Scholars, River City Improve, and The Dirty Show.

Gilda's Club Red Door Gala will be held Thursday, March 14 at Frederick Meijer Garden & Sculpture Park, headlined by Tom Papa.

Gilda's Club Grand Rapids - LaughFest

Proceeds from LaughFest, presented by Gun Lake Casino, and LaughFest's High Five Campaign benefit the free cancer and grief emotional health support program through Gilda's Club Grand Rapids.

Tickets for all events will go on sale on January 24, at noon. Dinner and show tickets for the Red Door Gala featuring Tom Papa will be available here.

LaughFest, as always, features free events like Sunday Night Funnies, Kids Joke, Family Improv, the Cancer Survivors Showcase, Drums for All, and more, held across Grand Rapids, Wayland, and Lowell.

