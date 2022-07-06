2022 The Beer City Open to be held July 20-24 at Belknap Park

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Beer City Open pickleball tournament will be returning for 2022. The event will be held July 20-24 at Belknap Park in downtown Grand Rapids.

The 2022 event will feature more than 950 athletes from 38 states and six countries. The athletes will include Zane Navratil (top ranked singles pickleball player in the world), JW Johnson (top mixed male player in the world), Simone Jardim (top ranked mixed doubles female player), and Andrea Koop (Beer City tournament director).

The prize money for this year’s tournament will be $90,000.

The 2022 event will be the largest iteration of the Beer City Open since it began in 2018. It is free for guests to attend. Food trucks will also be at the event.

“The Beer City Open provides an intimate tournament experience through the courts and fan excitement,” said Navratil. “The tournament directors do a great job of perfecting every detail for fans and athletes, which does not go unnoticed by either group.”

“The Beer City Open is one of my favorite tournaments because of the tournament team,” said Irina Tereschenko, a pickleball athlete competing in the Beer City Open. “Their dedication to the event has made it a premier stop for professional and amateur players alike, with perks including a player party, large cash winnings and an excited fan base.”

The 2022 Beer City Open will be held July 20-24.

