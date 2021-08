REMUS, Mich. — Organizers have canceled the 2021 Wheatland Music Festival.

The Wheatland Music Organization Board announced they were canceling the festival in a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon.

The festival was scheduled to take place September 10-12 in Remus.

The group said they could not find a way to make sure the necessary safety measures were manageable for this year’s festival.

Organizers say details on ticket refund and the status of other events will be posted at a later time.