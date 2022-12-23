2018 rant from FOX 17 weatherman getting new round of views on social media

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A popular moment from FOX 17's past is getting new attention after being posted on TikTok this week.

It was a moment that produced some gut-busting laughter across the U.S. Then-FOX 17 meteorologist Garry Frank was ready to deliver the forecast on the FOX 17 Morning News once again on April 10, 2018. But a morning of complaints from his fellow morning team members put him in a bad mood. So, he let them hear it.

"You guys are dragging me down!" Garry said. "Every time I'm done with my 7-day you guys are like, oh, gosh, oh, every time!"

"Well, I mean, what do you want me to do? Lie?" Garry asked, "I'll put 70 every day next time."

When asked what he wanted from the anchors he declared, "I want you guys to say Wow, that's great news. It's gonna be 60 on Friday."

The clip just hit TikTok this week, but the post didn't provide context for when the clip was made. Several comments on social media platforms wrongly assumed Garry was let go over the rant. In fact, Garry was at FOX 17 for another 11 months before joining our sister station in Kansas City.

If you want to see where Garry is, follow his social media pages.

And for a laugh, watch the original clip of the rant below.

