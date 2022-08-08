2 winning Lucky For Life tickets purchased in Battle Creek, Zeeland

LANSING, Mich. — Two West Michigan residents are Lucky For Life after recently purchasing winning tickets.

The Michigan Lottery says the winning tickets were bought in Battle Creek and Zeeland at the Marathon gas station on East Michigan Avenue and the West Side Mobil Mart gas station on West Main Avenue, respectively.

“I really like the Lucky for Life game and I play it often,” says Michael Justice, the Battle Creek man who won on July 17. “I woke up the morning after the drawing and started my day. When I remembered my Lucky for Life ticket, I stopped what I was doing to check the winning numbers. I jumped up and started shouting when I realized I’d won $25,000 a year for life!”

We’re told Justice opted for the lump sum of $390,000, which he intends to use on a new car, pay his bills and distribute among family members.

Though a winning ticket was purchased in Zeeland this Sunday, the winner has yet to claim their prize, Michigan Lottery explains. The winner is encouraged to connect with lottery officials at 844-887-6836 (option 2) to claim $25,000 a year for life or the lump sum of $390,000.

