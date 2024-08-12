2 teens caught on video setting off large firework on Ada Township porch

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A family in Ada Township experienced an unwanted alarm over the weekend. Two teenagers set off fireworks on their front porch and it was all caught on camera.

“So right here, and then we have some down there as well,” said Angela Gill as she was showing the damage to her home’s siding from the firework explosion.

Around 1 a.m. Saturday, two teens set off a large firework on her porch.

The video shows one teen holding his phone while knocking on the door, while the other lights the explosive. Then the pair runs away before the firework goes off.

Teens caught lighting firework on Ada Township porch

“When you see how much of an explosion that happened so close to your family, it's not cool at all. This is something that could have burned down our house,” said Angela.

She lives in the home with her husband and her 9- and11-year-old girls and thinks it happened to them because the teens didn’t see the camera.

“I think maybe we were targeted because we don't have a Ring doorbell, but we have, you know, the camera that caught, like, everything, even their faces,” said Angela.

She says the video has been given to the Kent County Sheriff's Office and they are investigating, adding her house was not the only one hit on the street.

“They burned her porch door and some of her siding. So, we weren't, like, targeted. It wasn't like a personal vendetta against us,” said Angela.

She doesn’t know how much it will cost to fix her house but says if it’s over $1,000 the pair could be facing felony charges.

Angela said, “I don't want them to think that this is okay and that this is, like, something that is normal.”

She says this went way beyond a harmless teenage prank, saying, “I want them to get caught and I want them to stop doing that, you know; I don't want anyone to get hurt. That's my biggest fear.”

Deputies ask if anyone has any information on this incident, please contact Silent Observer or the department’s Detective Bureau.

