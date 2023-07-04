Watch Now
2 suspects sought in Elk Township Hall break-in

Lake County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 12:53 PM, Jul 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-04 12:53:05-04

IRONS, Mich. — Deputies seek the public’s assistance in identifying a pair of suspects in an Irons break-in Sunday.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) says two people tried to kick open every door at Elk Township Hall at midnight until they found a way in.

We’re told much of the property was damaged.

The driver of their vehicle chucked a rock through the building’s rear window, LCSO adds.

The suspects are described as two young white men. The driver reportedly wore white Adidas shoes.

Deputies believe the vehicle is a blue Chevy Cruze. The car reportedly drove into Irons at around 12:20 a.m.

Those with knowledge of the break-in are asked to connect with investigators at 231-745-2712 or Silent Observer at 231-745-7581.

