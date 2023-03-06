2 rescued after falling through ice in Lake County

PLEASANT PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were rescued after falling through ice in Lake County over the weekend.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) says dispatchers received calls Sunday, March 5 stating two people were on L-Lakes in Pleasant Plains Township when they fell through.

We’re told both people had been in the water for 15 minutes when the call was made.

Deputies arrived at the scene, donned personal floatation devices and secured a safety line between responders.

One of the responders ventured out toward the people in distress and kept them afloat while the others began to pull them out, according to LCSO.

The subjects were removed from the water and transported to an ambulance that was prepared to receive them. They have since been taken to a nearby hospital for hypothermia treatment, deputies say.

One deputy was hospitalized out of an abundance of caution.

Deputies wish to remind the public of the dangers ice poses when temperatures warm up.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube