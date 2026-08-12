2 people seriously injured after motorcycle collides with Olive Township fire truck

OLIVE TWP., Mich. — Two people are recovering from serious injuries after a motorcycle collided with a fire truck in Olive Township Tuesday evening.

Around 8:45 p.m. an Olive Township fire truck was heading west on Tyler Street when it attempted to turn south onto 136th Avenue. Deputies say the truck turned in front of a motorcycle that was heading east on Tyler Street.

The driver and passenger on the motorcycle suffered serious injuries. A medical helicopter flew the motorcycle driver to receive treatment. An ambulance took the motorcycle passenger to the hospital.

The driver and passenger inside the fire truck were not hurt.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office and Olive Township Fire. Tyler Street and 136th Avenue remain closed.

Michigan State Police troopers have taken over the investigation and will work to determine what led to the crash.

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