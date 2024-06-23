2 people hurt in I-96 crash in Wright Township

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people are injured after a multiple-vehicle crash on I-96 in Wright Township.

The accident happened around 4:56 p.m. Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says that traffic on eastbound I-96 was going slow when a 69-year-old Kentwood man failed to slow down. He ended up rear-ending a vehicle driven by a 37-year-old Muskegon man.

The Muskegon man's vehicle went sideways and hit a vehicle driven by a 21-year-old Nunica woman.

The 69-year-old complained of injuries, and his passenger, who also sustained injuries, was transported to a Grand Rapids area hospital.

The highway was closed for over an hour as officials investigated the crash.

