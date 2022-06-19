2 men arrested after mobile nuisance party crackdown

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two men were arrested Saturday night after a crackdown in a mobile nuisance party in Kalamazoo.

KDPS conducted enforcement at a party on South Howard Street at the request of local businesses. While officers were in the area they discovered people with illegal firearms, dancing on cars, loud music, littering and dancing on cars.

As a result of their enforcement efforts, a 23-year-old man from Kalamazoo was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon in the auto position and possession of a unregistered firearm. A 40-year-old man also from Kalamazoo was arrested for disorderly conduct. Both were taken to the Kalamazoo County Jail.

Anyone with any information on the party is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety or Silent Observer.

