LUTHER, Mich. — Two stores are considered total losses after a fire in Lake County Tuesday night.

Firefighters worked all night to put out the fire on State Street, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told the Luther Grocery Store and Luther Hardware Store were both lost to the blaze.

Deputies say the U.S. Postal Service was informed of possible damage to a nearby post office.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

