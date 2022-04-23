2 injured after Cass Co. crash

SILVER CREEK TWP. MICH. — Two men were hospitalized after a car crash in Cass County Saturday morning.

The crash happened just after 9:40 on M-152 near Brooks Drive.

Emergency officials say a car driven by a 49-year-old Dowagiac man had crossed the center line on M-152 and then hit another car driven by a 58-year-old Coloma man.

Both men were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The crash is still under investigation but officials say alcohol and drug do not appear to be a factor. They said both drivers were wearing seatbelts and the airbags deployed.